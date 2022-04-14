Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 99,374 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

