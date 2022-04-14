HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$293.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$9.13.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.