High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in March

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HLNFF stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

