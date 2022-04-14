Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 93.5% in March

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 279,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HTPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 250,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

