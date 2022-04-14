Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.