Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

