Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth $305,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

