Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,432. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.