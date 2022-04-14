hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of HPTO stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Thursday. hopTo has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

