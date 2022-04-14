hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of HPTO stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Thursday. hopTo has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)
