HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $739.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $465.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.18. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

