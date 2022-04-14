Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HNTIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. Hunting has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

