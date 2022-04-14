Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

