Hydro One (TSE:H) Lowered to Underperform at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE H opened at C$34.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.77. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$20.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.