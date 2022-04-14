Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €595.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($646.74) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($293.48) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($543.48) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €356.80 ($387.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of €362.61 and a 200 day moving average of €453.68. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €324.40 ($352.61) and a 1 year high of €612.00 ($665.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

