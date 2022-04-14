i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Up 282.3% in March

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS IAUCF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

About i-80 Gold (Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.