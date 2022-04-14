I/O Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $562,397.15 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $562,397.15 and $213.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00256379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00654840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,517,521 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

