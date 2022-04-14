Iconic Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

