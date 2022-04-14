ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. KBC Group NV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $374.58 and a 52-week high of $548.97. The stock has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

