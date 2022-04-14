ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $396.31. 2,458,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,674. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

