ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

JJSF traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $154.87. 52,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.