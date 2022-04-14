ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,910. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

