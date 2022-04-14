ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 359,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

