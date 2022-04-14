ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 948,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,982. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

