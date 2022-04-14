Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in March

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of IDKOY stock remained flat at $$13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
