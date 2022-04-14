Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in March

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of IDKOY stock remained flat at $$13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.