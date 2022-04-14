Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $25.23 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Identiv by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,050. Identiv has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $293.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

