Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,301.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Identiv by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Identiv by 5,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Identiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.