Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.49 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.