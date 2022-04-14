Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.49 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

