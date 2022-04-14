Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ILKAF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

