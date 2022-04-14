ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,666.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $73,793.63 and $5,666.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,398,445 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

