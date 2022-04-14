iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.89 or 0.07536680 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.64 or 0.99860655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041808 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

