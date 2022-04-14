Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Imerys has a 1-year low of 43.00 and a 1-year high of 43.57.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

