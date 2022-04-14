iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 628,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 237,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

