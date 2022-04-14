IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £152.28 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,269 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.44).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($192.92).

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,274 ($16.60). The stock had a trading volume of 525,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,312. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.62. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.50 ($21.96).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

