Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,011.00.

IMBBY opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

