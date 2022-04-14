Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,011.00.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

