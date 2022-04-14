Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.78. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 21,965 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.74 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.