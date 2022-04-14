Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.21.
TSE:IMO traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.35. 289,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,549. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.16. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$65.50.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.