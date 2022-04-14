Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.21.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.35. 289,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,549. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.16. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$65.50.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

