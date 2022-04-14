Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $88,451.20 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $88,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 157,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,758. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

