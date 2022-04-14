Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.96) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 887,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.