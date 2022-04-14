Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.56).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.67) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 568 ($7.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.93) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($211,154.99). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.90), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($54,543.16).

LON INF traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 618.20 ($8.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,921. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 550.62. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.99) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($8.18).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

