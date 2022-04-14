Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000.

CTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

CTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. Innovid has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

