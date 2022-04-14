Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

