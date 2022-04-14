Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (IVREF)
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.