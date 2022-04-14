Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,795,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,444,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

