Insider Buying: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,448,005 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.