Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 463,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,168,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

CRVL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.82. 39,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $109.41 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

