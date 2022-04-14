Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) Director Douglas Reeson sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$14,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,000.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Douglas Reeson sold 19,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$7,312.50.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$21,900.00.

Shares of MGA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,616. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$142.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

