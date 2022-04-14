Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 17,040 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Storrs Jenks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50.

NPTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 402,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,158. The company has a market cap of $808.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

