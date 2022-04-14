Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 17,431 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. 377,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,505. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $104,453,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

