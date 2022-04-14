Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 46,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,477. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.45. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

