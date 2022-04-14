Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $149.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 922,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 211.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

