Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $149.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 922,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $202.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 211.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
